The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 11 April 2023

Daily Market Reports | 8:36 AM

By Greg Peel

Thursday

In thin trading ahead of the holiday, and the US March jobs report on Friday night, the ASX200 drifted off to 2pm to a nadir of -38 before recovering some ground in the late afternoon, closing down -18 points. While it was a nothing-to-write-home-about session, trading took a decidedly defensive bent, in line with Wall Street on Wednesday night.

Healthcare was the best performing sector (+0.9%), joined by staples (+0.6%), utilities (+0.4%), communication services (+0.3%) and industrials (+0.3%).

Once upon a time we’d label real estate a defensive but in a time if frenetic bond market volatility, not right now. It fell -0.4% despite the Aussie ten-year yield falling -9 points to 3.18% and the two-year -6 to 2.83%.

Once upon a time lower yields were positive for technology but right now the Nasdaq is decoupled from bond prices as it responds to overbought conditions, hence our technology sector was obliged to fall -0.8% on Thursday.

Cyclical play consumer discretionary was the next worst performer (-0.6%), while the mega-sectors had a quiet day, with energy down -0.4%, materials -0.2% and the banks flat.

Despite the soggy Thursday, the ASX200 closed up 0.6% for the week.

Highlights, if you can call them those, from the RBA’s Financial Stability Review, released on Thursday, include:

“Australian banks are well regulated, well capitalised, profitable and highly liquid.”

…in case you were worried.

The RBA also noted about 16% of households with a home loan are in “mortgage prison”, unable to refinance to a lower rate because they do not meet tough serviceability assessment rules. Another 1% rise would see that number jump to 20%.

And about 45% of the poorest quarter of households with a mortgage are spending more than 30% of their income on repayments, which is considered a proxy for “mortgage stress”. So that would be 11.25% of all households with a mortgage.

March trade data released on Thursday showed a -2.9% fall in exports, mostly iron ore and LNG, and a whopping -9.1% fall in imports due mostly to transport (cars), which fell -35%. While demand for cars is clearly impacted by higher rates, this lumpy component was actually up strongly in February so the end of the world is not nigh.