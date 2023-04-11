ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 11 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.092 31.43% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 -13.33%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.470 9.30% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.130 -10.34%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.905 7.10% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 -4.26%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.700 6.52% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.900 -3.23%
5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.745 6.43% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.370 -3.03%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.410 6.17% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.700 -2.78%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.450 5.84% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.175 -2.78%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.305 5.17% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.410 -2.38%
NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 29.740 5.16% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.245 -2.35%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.630 5.00% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.600 -2.17%
DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.390 4.95% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 24.900 -2.16%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.170 4.77% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.380 -2.13%
JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 39.630 4.70% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.690 -2.12%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.890 4.62% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.810 -1.90%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.255 4.58% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.570 -1.88%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.790 4.41% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.600 -1.54%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.430 4.38% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.610 -1.51%
HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.410 4.33% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.635 -1.51%
TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 13.700 4.26% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 11.830 -1.50%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.030 4.04% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.190 -1.35%

