ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 10 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.060 0.00% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.770 0.00% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.160 0.00% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 139.550 0.00% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.390 0.00% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.705 0.00% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 31.760 0.00% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.180 0.00% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 37.850 0.00% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.760 0.00% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 2.990 0.00% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 246.400 0.00% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.820 0.00% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.360 0.00% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.710 0.00% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.360 0.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.195 0.00% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.060 0.00% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 100.400 0.00% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.160 0.00% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.770 0.00% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.390 0.00% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 139.550 0.00% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 31.760 0.00% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.705 0.00% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 37.850 0.00% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.180 0.00% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 2.990 0.00% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.760 0.00% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.820 0.00% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 246.400 0.00% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.710 0.00% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.420 0.00% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.420 0.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.860 0.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.860 0.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.630 0.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.630 0.00% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.140 0.00% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.140 0.00%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms