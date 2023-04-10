ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 10 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.060 0.00% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.770 0.00%
MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.160 0.00% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 139.550 0.00%
LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.390 0.00% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.705 0.00%
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 31.760 0.00% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.180 0.00%
JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 37.850 0.00% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.760 0.00%
HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 2.990 0.00% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 246.400 0.00%
EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.820 0.00% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.360 0.00%
ARF – ARENA REIT 3.710 0.00% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.360 0.00%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.195 0.00% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.060 0.00%
SQ2 – BLOCK INC 100.400 0.00% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.160 0.00%
RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.770 0.00% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.390 0.00%
REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 139.550 0.00% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 31.760 0.00%
PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.705 0.00% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 37.850 0.00%
IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.180 0.00% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 2.990 0.00%
IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.760 0.00% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.820 0.00%
COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 246.400 0.00% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.710 0.00%
SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.420 0.00% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.420 0.00%
NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.860 0.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.860 0.00%
MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.630 0.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.630 0.00%
FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.140 0.00% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.140 0.00%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX200: Upside Intact

10:50 AM - Technicals
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 11, 2023

10:31 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 07-04-23

10:09 AM - Weekly Reports
4
The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 11 April 2023

8:36 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 11-04-2023

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: All-Weather Stocks – Back In Fashion

Mar 22 2023 - Rudi's View
2
Australia And The US Bank Crisis

Mar 23 2023 - Feature Stories
3
Rudi’s Comprehensive February 2023 Review

Mar 23 2023 - Feature Stories
4
The Short Report – 30 Mar 2023

Mar 30 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 24-03-23

Mar 27 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Russian Bans Move Closer

Mar 14 2023 - Weekly Reports