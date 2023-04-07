ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 07 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.620 8.77% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.700 -7.89%
JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.070 7.69% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.115 -7.85%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.030 7.47% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.570 -7.68%
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.150 7.14% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.230 -6.30%
TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.705 5.25% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.845 -5.59%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.430 4.88% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.890 -5.56%
SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.275 4.08% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.360 -5.08%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.100 3.87% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.540 -4.87%
IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.145 3.57% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.185 -4.44%
TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.740 3.50% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.430 -4.33%
BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.750 3.31% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 4.020 -4.29%
ASX – ASX LIMITED 69.940 3.20% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.455 -4.21%
TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.600 2.56% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.470 -4.08%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.370 2.24% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.970 -3.74%
CSL – CSL LIMITED 300.180 2.24% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.080 -3.70%
RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 2.17% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.565 -3.69%
APA – APA GROUP 10.450 2.15% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.150 -3.66%
SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.720 2.13% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.500 -3.58%
JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.430 2.13% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.010 -3.53%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.990 2.06% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 76.160 -3.50%

