Gelion (AIM:GELN) acquires IP for “world’s best battery”; calls for National Battery Strategy to lead with Aussie tech and manufacturing

SYDNEY, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global renewable energy storage innovator Gelion (AIM:GELN) has acquired the intellectual property for lithium-silicon-sulfur (LiSiS) battery technology from the University of Sydney, in its bid to build the world’s best battery and make Australia a renewable energy super power.



LiSiS offers a pathway to a superior battery technology due to its ability to increase safety, improve performance, lower costs, and potentially shorten the industry’s pathway to batteries with ultra high energy-to-weight ratio.

These high gravimetric energy density batteries would enable electric vehicles to travel further, and open up next-generation applications like electric aviation.

The low-cost sulfur cathode is more stable at higher temperatures than traditional lithium cathodes making it a safer battery, less susceptible to thermal runaway which can cause fires and explosions.

Gelion’s IP includes additives that capture polysulfides at the cathode extending battery cycle life, rather than have the polysulfides reach the anode and reduce the battery life prematurely.

It is anticipated that the LiSiS technology will offer Gelion an expedited pathway to commercialisation because it can be largely integrated alongside standard lithium battery production processes.

This is compared to other options like solid-state battery technology (solid electrolyte) which would involve significant additional costs.

The acquisition adds breadth to Gelion’s current offering, which already includes zinc-bromide battery technology for stationary energy storage applications.

It is the type of technology initiative that can also help to maximise the opportunity from Australia’s strong position in academic battery research and natural resources as is the objective that is behind the Federal Government establishing a National Battery Strategy, according to Gelion.

John Wood, CEO of Gelion, said: "Australia produces world-class battery research, and is a leader in mining and supply of battery minerals. Batteries are becoming a major determinant in the strategic and economic competitiveness of nations. The highest value add for a nation is in the layer above extraction and research that combines process technologies to produce the leading performance batteries.

"Technologies like the LiSiS battery offer Australia the ability to shift beyond its current position as a world leader in battery research, and become a leader in high performance battery development and manufacturing.

"In these times where leading technologies are increasingly being controlled for strategic and economic benefit, it would be high risk for Australia to rely only on importing batteries or licensing technologies from overseas for local manufacture.

"So it would be a healthy addition to the proposed National Battery Strategy to include a specific mandate that we should be manufacturing Australian developed advanced battery technologies in Australia.

"The good news is that technology like Gelion’s new LiSiS battery additives, when combined with other exciting new Australian-owned battery IP, present a clear opportunity for Australia to become a renewable energy super power, manufacturing the world’s best batteries on home soil, and then supplying this to the world.

"If we get the National Battery Strategy right, this could create billions of dollars of economic value and thousands of jobs. This is what we will be recommending to the government in our response to the request for industry input."

