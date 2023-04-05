ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-04-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 20.00% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.630 -5.71% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.480 14.29% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.210 -4.75% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.140 12.00% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.065 -4.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.410 9.33% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.545 -4.39% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.360 8.37% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.665 -4.32% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.870 8.07% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.570 -4.20% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 8.06% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.280 -4.06% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.140 7.69% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.210 -3.97% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.160 6.40% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.000 -3.85% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.260 6.12% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.405 -3.57% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.120 6.12% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.830 -3.00% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.225 5.60% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.910 -2.95% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.450 5.45% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.160 -2.73% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.715 5.15% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.910 -2.49% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.595 4.93% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 31.500 -2.48% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 6.870 4.73% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.370 -2.47% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.750 4.46% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.740 -2.47% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.040 4.08% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.630 -2.40% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.350 4.04% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 9.360 -2.40% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.805 4.03% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.910 -2.19%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms