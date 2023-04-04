Trina Solar Vertex S+ 440Wp n Type Dual-glass Modules Arrive in Australia

PR NewsWire | 1:00 PM

SYDNEY, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar"), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, today announced the availability of the NEG9R.28, the latest Vertex S+ module in Australia. Featuring a white rear encapsulate for a maximum output power of 440W and efficiency reaching 22%, the n type dual-glass module comes with a lightweight, small form factor design that can flexibly accommodate the requirements of residential as well as commercial and industrial ("C&I") rooftop usage scenarios.



A container of Vertex S+, NEG9R.28, has just arrived at local distributor’s warehouse.

"Our deep understanding of the Australian market informed us that, besides power and efficiency, our customers look for modules that are capable of withstanding the diverse range of Australian climates," said Edison Zhou, Country Manager, Trina Solar Australia. "We’re confident that our Australian customers will find the new NEG9R.28 an excellent module option. Not only is it designed with our LCOE-oriented principle in mind and provides excellent mechanical load performance, but it is also backed by our industry-leading product and power warranty to help customers achieve greater savings in a time when energy prices are expected to continue rising."

Small in Size, Bigger on Power

The Vertex S+ NEG9R.28 is a monofacial n type module based on the 210mm technology platform. Upgraded to feature n type i-TOPCon cells, the latest Vertex S+ module can deliver as much as 9.6% more power compared to similar 182 p-cell modules over the span of 25 years. The improved performance amounts to 32,146kWh, which is enough to power an electric vehicle to travel 224,797km.

Considering the differences in the rooftops of Australian residential spaces, Trina Solar designed the latest Vertex S+ NEG9R.28 module to be compact and lightweight – measuring just below 2m2 and 21.1kg – so that the modules can easily fit and be installed in a wide range of scenarios. Further ensuring flexibility, the NEG9R.28 has a short circuit current of less than 10.7A, and is compatible with the majority of commonly used inverters on the market.

Trusted Reliability and Extended Warranty

Founded over 25 years ago, Trina Solar is a trusted industry leader offering high quality PV products and solutions that are designed to last for generations. The advanced n type cells in the Vertex S+ NEG9R.28 allows the module to keep power degradation at just 1% in the first year of deployment and annual power attenuation at only 0.4%. The robust 1.6+1.6mm dual-glass design allows for high reliability and resistance to external factors, delivering superior flame-retardant performance with a fireproof class of A+C, outstanding mechanical load of up to +5400Pa and -4000Pa for use under extreme weather conditions, as well as excellent resistance to micro-cracks that are typically introduced during the transportation and installation process. Underscoring its commitment to offering customers in Australia the most advanced solar technologies that deliver longevity, Trina Solar offers an industry-leading 25-year product warranty and 30-year power warranty.

A Step Towards a Greener Future

In addition to helping customers transition towards renewable energy with its industry-leading PV products and smart energy total solutions, Trina Solar embraces sustainability in its product design as well. By replacing the plastic backsheet with a dual-glass design, Trina Solar reduces its use of plastics, effectively lowering carbon emissions in production by 11% while improving product recyclability and extending product life for the benefit of customers.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it has ramped up the production of 210mm n type i-TOPCon cells and the successful production of the first 210mm n type monocrystalline ingot in its Qinghai factory, demonstrating its commitment to meeting increasing market demands for high-power PV modules and promoting the adoption of renewable energy among Australian customers.

