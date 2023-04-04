Macquarie Uptrend Resumes

Technicals | 10:33 AM

By Michael Gable

Share markets have had a good run these past few days.

We noted last week that indices were looking bullish and we finally managed to string together a few positive days in a row.

We are still positive on resource stocks here, and banks are also looking like bouncing from these levels. Don't worry too much about the news headlines. They are there to sell news.

The price action is telling us that markets want to head higher for the time being.

Today's report has a chart on Macquarie Group ((MQG)).