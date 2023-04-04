Macquarie Uptrend Resumes

Technicals | 10:33 AM

By Michael Gable 

Share markets have had a good run these past few days.

We noted last week that indices were looking bullish and we finally managed to string together a few positive days in a row.

We are still positive on resource stocks here, and banks are also looking like bouncing from these levels. Don't worry too much about the news headlines. They are there to sell news.

The price action is telling us that markets want to head higher for the time being.

Today's report has a chart on Macquarie Group ((MQG)).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-04-23

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Might Zinc Become The Next Lithium?

2:10 PM - Commodities
3
Treasure Chest: Boral To Prove Sceptics Wrong?

11:25 AM - Treasure Chest
4
Uranium Week: Enrichment Concerns

11:01 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Macquarie Uptrend Resumes

10:33 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
February Result Season 2023: The Wrap

Mar 09 2023 - Feature Stories
2
Uranium Week: Liquidity Wanes

Mar 07 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-03-23

Mar 06 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
In Brief: Spending, Retail, Insurers 

Mar 10 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
The Short Report – 09 Mar 2023

Mar 09 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Russian Bans Move Closer

Mar 14 2023 - Weekly Reports