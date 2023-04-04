Kando and Detection Services partner to Deliver Unrivalled Customer Solutions Aimed at Improving Environmental Health and Conserving Resource Water

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

TSUR YIGAL, Israel, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kando, a data intelligence solution provider specialising in wastewater data and AI, and Detection Services, the industry leader in multi discipline pipeline solutions, today announced a new partnership in Australia and New Zealand. The partnership will provide a framework to introduce innovative wastewater management technology, to get a full view of the networks, optimise outcomes and provide solutions whilst allowing customers to gain a ‘network awareness picture’.

"At Detection Services we are constantly looking for new ways to drive innovation and consistency across a range of solutions and technologies that delivers what our customers need today – and in the future," said Chris Evans, COO, Detection Services. Our team is excited to join forces with Kando and are committed to delivering unrivalled customer experiences and support in delivering this intelligent, sustainable, and market-leading technology to the wastewater industry."

As an integral part of the alliance, Kando has appointed Annaelle Nir as its Australia and New Zealand Regional Manager to oversee the company’s expansion in the region. Nir has over ten years of experience working in companies dedicated to environmental sustainability, and after serving as Kando’s Head of Israel Market, she has relocated to Australia to share her successful experience from the Israeli market, introduce Kando’s technology to the local market, and forge close relationships with the different stakeholders to meet their evolving needs.

"I am excited to be starting a new chapter of my journey with Kando in a region where there is a clear need to implement sustainable practices," said Annaelle Nir, Australia and New Zealand Regional Manager, at Kando. "The potential of wastewater data to provide valuable insights is constantly expanding, and our technology is ideally placed to complement the emerging water reuse programs that treat wastewater as a valuable resource, rather than simply as ‘waste’."

Detection Services is renowned for its no compromise approach to customer satisfaction and investing in networks of the future. Their customer TRILITY was looking to optimise operations and provide a specific solution within their Rotorua plant. To address the challenge a successful Proof of Concept (POC) utilising Kando technology was completed at the Rotorua wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in New Zealand, which implemented on-line wastewater quality analysis in the Rotorua sewer network. This approach allowed TRILITY to get real time understanding of their network and critical performance data, allowing for proactive control and operational flexibility.

"Wastewater monitoring programs should not be seen as ‘Gold Standard’, but as an essential part of WWTP risk management," said Phil de Groot, Operations and Maintenance Manager at TRILITY. "We conducted a POC with Kando technology to solve a specific event occurring in our system, but after implementation we quickly uncovered pain points within various aspects of our WWTPs’ day-to-day operations. In the long term, implementing Kando’s technology will enable us to offer a holistic solution for improving functionality in WWTPs."

Kando has long-term partnerships with numerous municipalities in the US, Europe, and beyond, with an established track record of generating tangible returns for its partners and customers. Kando’s global expansion, targeting new markets such as Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, serves as a testament to the importance and effectiveness of Kando’s technology and the impact it has been making around the world.

About Detection Services

Detection Services specialises in multi discipline pipeline solutions and state of the art technologies covering the water and wastewater industries. The company delivers a portfolio of innovative, intelligent and sustainable solutions and strategies designed to reduce risk and improve asset reliability. With over 30 years’ experience Detection Services is the largest specialised water management business in Australasia with diverse businesses and clients spanning internationally.

https://www.detectionservices.com.au/

About Kando

Kando provides a wastewater intelligence platform that uses data from wastewater to support public health and the environment. It leverages IoT, original algorithms and artificial intelligence technologies. By detecting anomalies and public health threats and communicating their impact in real-time, Kando enables utilities and municipalities to gain insight and control over their wastewater networks. Through using data to keep the world’s sewage systems high-functioning and efficient, Kando helps save economic and environmental resources while bolstering public health. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Israel with entities in the UK, US and Australia. https://www.kando.eco/

Media Contact

Ben Crome

Headline Media

IL:+972 53 714 4102

US: +1 914 336 4922

UK: +44 203 769 6463

[email protected]

