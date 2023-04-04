Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX APAC 2023

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

The event will help CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders achieve cross-functional alignment to drive sustainable business growth

SYDNEY, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for CX APAC, being held in Sydney, Australia, and digitally on May 25–26, 2023. At a time when consumer brands are bracing for strong macroeconomic headwinds, a lack of shared vision across the business is a challenge. The time is now for customer-facing functions to establish a shared, collective understanding of the customer that creates value for their customers and drives sustainable growth for their business. Forrester finds that companies with high levels of alignment across functions including customer experience (CX), marketing, and digital report 2.4x higher revenue growth and 2x higher growth in profitability than those with either some or no alignment.

Forrester’s CX APAC 2023 will help CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders in Asia Pacific align around common goals and priorities to drive customer retention efficiently and consistently. Attendees will learn how to create a customer-journey-centric approach to drive alignment and establish metrics that measure both customer and business value. The event will showcase Forrester’s latest research and frameworks; spotlight industry best practices; and provide hands-on guidance to help business leaders drive revenue growth in an environment dictated by digital consumers.

Additionally, Forrester will celebrate its 2023 APAC Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award winner and share how the honouree exemplifies customer obsession by putting their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Attendees can also network with industry peers and experience Forrester’s CX Certification course. For CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders, the event will also offer an invitation-only executive programme, the Executive Leadership Exchange, to help them put the Forrester thought leadership presented at the conference into practice.

Noteworthy sessions include:

Develop Empathy To Fuel Your CX Transformation. To deliver great customer experiences, companies need high levels of customer empathy. This keynote will explore strategies and tactics that bold and focused CX leaders use to develop customer empathy.

What Customers Value. Organisations can't "deliver" value to customers, even if they're customer-obsessed. In this session, attendees will learn how customers get value, what customers value, and how to secure an organisation's role in customers' value networks.

What To Do About The Coming Collapse Of The Customer Lifecycle. This session will illustrate the consumer and business trends that are driving the collapse of the customer lifecycle and what customer experiences will be post-collapse.

Harmonise The Total Brand Experience. This session will help CX pros build next-generation experiences and make smart technology decisions attuned to changing consumer expectations.

"To thrive in tough times, organisations must maximize value for customers to generate value for the business," said Riccardo Pastò, event host and principal analyst at Forrester. "This requires strong alignment not just within the four walls of our organisations — including functions such as CX, marketing, digital, product, and operations — but also across the entire value chain, both upstream and downstream. At Forrester’s CX APAC 2023, we will share best practices and latest research to help these functions attain alignment to deliver brand experiences that inspire devotion and cement customer loyalty."

