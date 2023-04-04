ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-04-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.695 9.45% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.068 -12.82% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.375 5.77% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.570 -10.24% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.280 5.66% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.125 -7.41% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.010 5.62% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.635 -6.03% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 5.08% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.735 4.83% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.805 -4.73% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.225 4.70% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.770 -4.35% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.060 4.66% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.460 -4.17% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.000 4.17% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.430 -3.95% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.670 3.88% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.400 -3.61% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 73.260 3.78% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 4.100 -3.53% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.530 3.76% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.260 -3.45% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.220 3.54% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.080 -3.36% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 12.600 3.53% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.640 -3.19% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.595 3.48% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.300 3.45% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.630 -3.08% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.150 3.45% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.840 -3.01% CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED 22.890 3.43% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.500 -2.91% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 51.240 3.16% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.690 -2.89% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 27.200 3.15% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.430 -2.89%

