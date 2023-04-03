The Monday Report – 03 April 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:22 AM

By Greg Peel

Downs and Ups

The ASX200 step-jumped up from the open on Friday and stayed there, just as it had done on Thursday. The index managed to break a seven-week losing streak in the process, exacerbated by the global banking crisis, but still has a ways to go. The index closed up 3% for the quarter but down -5% from the February high.

While our market has been taking the lead from Wall Street, it’s been the resource sectors that have driven the charge, aided most recently by a partial comeback for the banks. Wall Street’s rebound has been all about Big Tech that we don’t have, and we’re still waiting for China to show any solid signs of a post-covid rebound.

China’s manufacturing PMI fell back to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February. The services PMI surged to 58.2 from 56.3 – its highest level since 2011 – but tends to use less raw materials.

Materials rose a standout 1.9% on Friday, with iron ore providing the main drive, while energy slipped -0.8% on lower oil prices.

The banks managed a 0.5% gain, with bond yields falling -5-6 points, which helped real estate up 0.6% and discretionary up 0.4%, net of a -3.7% drop for Harvey Norman ((HVN)) going ex-dividend.

Healthcare found its feet again (1.1%) after struggling earlier as a funding source for investment in resources and banks.

Staples was the only other sector to close in the red, barely.

Technology showed it’s not really the Nasdaq in rising only 0.8%. If anyone’s still interested in EML Payments ((EML)), which at best only makes the All-Ords these days, it rose 31% after the company confirmed a regulatory move by the Irish Central Bank on its subsidiary did not affect the company's guidance for the 2023 financial year.

In other news, AMP ((AMP)) held its AGM on Friday and copped a shareholder vote against the company’s plans for executive bonuses. Strike one. The stock fell -2.8%.

The market has closed with positive momentum, albeit still well short of Wall Street. Following another solid US session on Friday night, our futures were up 45 points on Saturday morning. This implies investors are prepared to take the risk heading into tomorrow’s RBA meeting of not getting the pause they are hoping for.

Careful What You Wish For

The Dow closed the March quarter up 0.4%, the S&P500 7.0%, and the Nasdaq 16.8%.