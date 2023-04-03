ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-04-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.078 18.18% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.500 -7.54% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.635 11.40% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 -7.09% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.550 8.01% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.635 -5.22% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.480 7.87% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.740 -5.18% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.280 6.54% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.220 -4.69% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.490 5.51% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.985 -4.57% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 19.050 5.42% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.420 -4.55% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.990 5.27% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.575 -4.17% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.100 5.00% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.170 -4.10% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.760 4.74% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.645 -3.73% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.620 4.42% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.590 -3.57% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.135 3.85% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.800 -3.55% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.850 3.77% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.665 -3.48% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.890 3.73% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.040 -3.41% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.950 3.68% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.300 -3.36% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.430 3.61% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.330 3.61% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 7.250 -3.20% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.465 3.53% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.200 -3.14% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.030 3.52% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.505 -2.90% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 28.240 3.41% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.655 -2.65%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms