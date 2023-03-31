Share Trading Platform moomoo Celebrates One Year Anniversary in Australian Market

PR NewsWire | Mar 31 2023

SYDNEY, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Share trading platform moomoo is proud to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary in the Australian market. The platform has seen remarkable growth over the past year, bringing innovative solutions to the Australian trading industry.



moomoo COO Toby Wong and Chief Market Strategist Matt Wilson

To mark this milestone, moomoo hosted a celebratory dinner on Wednesday, 29 March at Park Hyatt in Sydney. The event was attended by moomoo Chief Operating Officer (COO), Toby Wong, moomoo Chief Market Strategist, Matt Wilson, and esteemed business partners. The evening was a testament to the hard work, dedication and vision of the team behind the platform and the support of its partners.

Since its launch in March 2022, moomoo has quickly established itself as an emerging leader in the Australian fintech market, offering users access to a range of products that will help Australians invest better. The platform’s powerful mobile interface, free advanced and innovative trading tools and online community of more than 19 million global investors have made it a breakthrough trading platform.

Moomoo has also received industry acknowledgement within its first year in the Australian market. The platform was awarded ‘Best for Beginners’ at We Money’s 2023 Investment Awards and received runner-up awards in ‘Best for Professional Investors’, ‘Best for Value’ and ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ categories.

Over the past year, moomoo has also made significant strides in promoting financial literacy and providing educational resources for its users. Its ongoing research partnership and paper trading competition with Macquarie University Business School, Invest for Good, has provided Australians investors with access to industry leading investing and ESG experts.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past year," said Matt Wilson, moomoo’s Chief Market Strategist. "Our mission has always been to democratise access to financial markets and provide a platform that puts the power back in the hands of investors. Moomoo is backed by a team of more than 1,700 IT developers that are continuously improving the trading experience. No one else comes close to that level of dedication and sophistication to make your trading experience a better one.

"As Australia’s first AI-powered investment platform, moomoo offers investors a trading edge. If you are a self-driven investor, moomoo’s professional-grade tools can scan thousands of shares and markets to target specific financial characteristics or chart trading signals to help you find the next Apple, Amazon or Google, all from the mobile app."

Over the coming months, the platform will introduce new features, including 24/5 US trading hours, analyst rating with analyst-provided target price and new charting tools. The new features will ensure moomoo’s capabilities are at a level playing field to those available from advanced charting service providers.

The anniversary dinner was an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past year and to toast to moomoo’s future in Australia. Moomoo is committed to innovation, growth and delivering the very best trading experience for Australian investors.

About moomoo

Based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd is a subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd, an advanced Nasdaq listed technology company, transforming the investing experience by incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Institutional trading tools on its leading brokerage and wealth management platform and mobile app. Futu Holdings Ltd was ranked second in Fortune magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2022.

Moomoo’s mission is to provide all investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform, built with proprietary technology. We leverage our deep technological R&D capabilities and future-focused operating model to constantly improve our clients’ experience and drive industry-wide innovation.

In Australia, financial services available on the moomoo App are offered by Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd trading as Moomoo AU, AFSL 224663. All investments carry risks. This article contains information that is general in nature and has been prepared without consideration of your objectives, situations and needs. Consider the appropriateness of the information considering your own circumstances before making any investment decisions.

