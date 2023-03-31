Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 April 2023

Weekly Reports | Mar 31 2023

By Greg Peel

Tonight’s US February PCE inflation report will be critical to Fed thinking and Wall Street sentiment, but the outcome is likely binary. If inflation drops mildly it will be as expected and will not necessarily swing the Fed, but if it’s higher, look out below.

If by chance it is significantly lower, Wall Street will pile in, but as to whether this will swing the Fed is not a given.

The next major outcome, locally, will be the RBA decision on Tuesday. There is no consensus on whether the board will pause or hike.

Australia will otherwise see numbers for building approvals and trade across the week.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting on Wednesday.

The new month brings manufacturing and services PMIs from across the globe.

The US will see data for factory orders, trade, private sector jobs and then another biggie – March non-farm payrolls.

It’s a shortened week, ending in Good Friday. While the US joins other countries in closing markets on Friday, religious festivals are not national holidays in the US, hence the jobs numbers will be released on the Friday as usual.

The US will otherwise be open on Easter Monday night.

China is closed next Wednesday.

Seek ((SEK)) will host an investor day next week, Novonix ((NVX)), Scentre Group ((SCG)) and Santos ((STO)) hold AGMs, and there are a handful of ex-divs, including that of ARB Corp ((ARB)).

Note that summer time ends in Australia this weekend, hence as of Tuesday morning the NYSE will close at 6am Sydney time. The SPI Overnight will continue to trade until 7am.

