ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 31 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.066 11.86% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.820 -7.24% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.835 8.90% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 -6.00% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.250 8.70% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.445 -5.32% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.265 8.58% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.140 -4.17% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.420 7.69% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.580 -3.76% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.185 6.76% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 6.67% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 2.870 -3.37% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.645 5.79% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.700 5.59% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.495 -2.94% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.000 5.26% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.050 -2.78% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.680 4.69% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.635 -2.68% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.280 4.49% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.375 -2.60% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 103.230 4.46% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.130 -2.19% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.080 4.26% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.590 -2.18% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 22.490 4.07% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.070 -2.16% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.550 4.03% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.990 -1.97% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.520 4.00% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.800 -1.84% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 4.00% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.240 -1.73% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.120 4.00% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.290 -1.72% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.760 3.93% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.650 -1.70%

