ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.040 10.95% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.059 -11.94% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.280 10.68% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.110 -6.72% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 8.70% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.415 -5.67% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.650 8.33% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.610 -3.88% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.050 7.22% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.580 -3.38% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.840 5.81% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.220 5.63% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.550 -2.65% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.370 5.33% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.770 -2.45% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.300 5.26% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.030 -2.40% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.680 5.10% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.445 -2.20% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.995 5.00% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 4.150 -2.12% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.400 4.94% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.395 -2.11% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.900 4.84% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.725 -1.99% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.120 4.79% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.490 -1.97% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.555 4.71% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.730 -1.75% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 2.970 4.58% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 32.100 -1.65% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 7.310 4.58% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.000 -1.64% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.090 4.50% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.340 -1.55% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.470 4.44% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.405 -1.40% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.080 4.35% CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 2.980 -1.32%

