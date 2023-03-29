ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.130 8.33% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.067 -41.74% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.760 5.31% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 3.960 -5.94% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.260 5.00% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.810 -5.26% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.630 5.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.285 -5.00% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.635 4.96% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.860 -4.44% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.700 4.82% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.720 -4.18% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 12.100 4.76% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.490 -4.14% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.145 4.57% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.710 -3.88% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.800 3.82% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 6.900 -3.50% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.695 3.73% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.630 -3.46% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.080 3.48% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.705 -3.42% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.930 3.47% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.460 -3.36% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.200 3.45% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.910 -3.32% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.150 3.45% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.510 -3.30% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.700 3.42% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 6.150 -3.15% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 32.640 3.16% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 8.500 -3.08% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.620 3.15% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 3.860 -3.02% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.675 3.08% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.630 -2.98% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.160 2.92% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.560 -2.70% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 33.840 2.64% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.240 -2.70%

