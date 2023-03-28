Uranium Week: Deficit Ahead

Weekly Reports | 10:57 AM

With the bulk of miner restart production already being contracted, increasing demand should lead to a near term uranium supply deficit.

-Spot uranium price creeps back up
-DoE pushes clean energy investment
-Restart supply not enough to cover demand

By Greg Peel

Following the bank-led turmoil of the prior week that had financial markets in a tailspin, the spot uranium price quietly crept back up last week on four transactions. Traders were on the buy-side and traders or speculators were the sellers, industry consultant TradeTech reports.

TradeTech’s weekly spot price indicator has risen US35c to US$50.25/lb. Spot is up 2.6% in 2023 but down -14% year on year.

Meanwhile, term uranium buyers (utilities) are pursuing additional material through a variety of market mechanisms that include formal Requests for Proposal, off-market transactions, and extensions or adjustments to existing contracts.

TradeTech’s tem price indicators remain at US$51.50/lb (mid) and US$53.00/lb (long).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Uranium Week: Deficit Ahead

10:57 AM - Weekly Reports
2
S&P500: Looking Bullish

10:28 AM - Technicals
3
Helloworld Turnaround Now Includes Europe

10:01 AM - Small Caps
4
The Overnight Report: Tacit Relief

9:02 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 28-03-2023

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
February Result Season 2023: The Wrap

Mar 09 2023 - Feature Stories
2
Uranium Week: Liquidity Wanes

Mar 07 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Near Term Weakness?

Feb 28 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-03-23

Mar 06 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Spending, Retail, Insurers 

Mar 10 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
The Short Report – 02 Mar 2023

Mar 02 2023 - Weekly Reports