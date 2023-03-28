ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.570 68.52% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.640 -5.71% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 4.500 30.81% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.540 -4.51% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.465 16.25% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.530 -4.50% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.900 15.38% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.530 13.71% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.195 -4.02% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.850 11.92% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.550 -4.02% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.300 11.11% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.205 10.81% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.810 -3.13% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.485 10.23% XRO – XERO LIMITED 86.430 -2.87% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 9.76% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.740 -2.86% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.680 9.09% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.300 -2.48% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.605 9.01% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.130 -2.46% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.840 8.92% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.700 -2.37% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.450 8.43% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.820 -2.18% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.385 7.78% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.965 -2.03% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.760 7.43% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.500 -1.85% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.600 7.14% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.095 -1.79% IGO – IGO LIMITED 12.790 6.76% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.290 -1.72% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.900 6.75% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.520 -1.62% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.495 6.45% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 15.850 -1.61%

