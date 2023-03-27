The Monday Report – 27 March 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:01 AM

By Greg Peel

Can’t Shake It

The futures had suggested a -39 point fall for the ASX200 on Friday, which seemed overdone given Wall Street’s modest rally, and sure enough after falling -45 points from the open the index closed down -15.

Banks remain the problem. Investors clearly are nervous regarding this sector and it wouldn’t help that Deutsche Bank found itself in the spotlight on Friday night.

Financials fell -1.2% to be the standout worst performer on the day with energy (-0.3%) a distant second, and four other sectors falling only slightly.

The offset was provided by materials (+0.6%) with gold shining again and the exotics continuing to flip-flop most days, with Friday in the positive.

Utilities jumped 0.7% on a 6.0% jump for AGL Energy ((AG)), after Barrenjoey upgraded the stock to equivalent Buy with a focus on FY24 forecasts.

Technology managed to hold its own (-0.2%) despite an -18.4% plunge for Block ((SQ2)) following an attack from short fund Hindenburg. BNPL peer Zip Co ((ZIP)) thus caught a bid (+8.1%) but is itself heavily shorted locally.

Brickworks ((BKW)), which starred on Thursday post-earnings, fell -4.6% after brokers pointed out the result was all about property revaluation while the company’s Building Products division was weak and looking weaker.

Residential aged care provider Estia Health ((EHE)) jumped 14.1% after receiving a takeover offer from Bain Capital.

While the banks remain in focus, there was nothing much going on in the macro scene on Friday. Investors were otherwise prepared to risk any weekend developments. The bond market saw a quiet session for once, with yields off only slightly.

Fortunately said developments were ultimately shrugged off by Wall Street. But despite a 0.6% gain for the S&P500 on Friday night, we’re again looking pessimistic this morning with the futures down -3 points on Saturday morning.

