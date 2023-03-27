ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.300 7.49% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.415 -13.54% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.800 6.46% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.590 -7.65% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.210 5.24% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.400 -6.98% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.650 4.84% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.540 -6.60% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.540 4.76% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.565 -5.83% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.455 4.60% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.270 -5.26% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.555 3.74% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.300 -5.19% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.030 3.23% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.850 -5.17% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 7.690 3.22% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.460 -4.95% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.830 3.21% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.820 -4.65% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.170 3.16% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.790 -4.53% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.350 2.94% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.365 -3.95% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.525 2.94% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.105 -3.91% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.720 2.83% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.920 2.82% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.420 -3.59% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.240 2.75% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.700 -3.39% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.270 2.71% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.440 -3.37% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.185 2.60% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.880 -3.37% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.830 2.60% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.470 -3.35% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.420 2.59% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.340 -3.31%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms