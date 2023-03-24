Next Week At A Glance – 27-31 Mar 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:29 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

It’s a big week next week for economic data releases here and in the US, informing central bank policy.

Locally we’ll see February retail sales (pre-dating the March rate hike), a measure of February CPI, and February private sector credit (pre-dating SVB).

We’ll also see China’s March PMIs.

In the US, it’s PCE inflation at the end of the week, along with a revision of December quarter GDP and two separate measures of consumer confidence.

We’ll also be holding our breath for any further problems in the US regional banking sector, or in Europe maybe (Deutsche Bank).

Premier Investments ((PMV)) reports earnings next week, Reliance Worldwide ((RMC)) hosts an investor day and AUB Group ((AUB)) and AMP ((AMP)) hold AGMs.

While the general flow of ex-dividends has slowed to a trickle, Thursday is quarterly ex-day for a long list of REITs and other funds.

The following week culminates in Easter, which kicks off school holidays.

