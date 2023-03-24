In Brief: US Banks, Insolvencies, Retail 

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

The weekly broker wrap: lending in the US expected to tighten, domestic insolvencies likely ahead, Amazon puts the squeeze on existing retailers.

-Lending standards are likely to tighten in US banking amid recent collapses

-Industry is warned to prepare for the impact of a slate of insolvencies that could emerge over 2023

-Amazon continues to solidify its domestic presence, putting pressure on incumbent retailers to hold on to market share

By Danielle Austin

Domino effect expected to impact on US banks, could impact on economic growth

The full impact of a number of North American banking institutions collapsing recently is still expected to topple through the industry, says Oxford Economics. It warns of potential flow-on impact on economic growth, predicting the strain on smaller banks to mount and lead to an eventual tightening of lending standards and subsequent reduction in the availability of credit.

While Oxford Economics continues to predict a mild recession in the second half of 2023, it points out tighter lending standards could cause a more painful downturn than previously expected. It predicts a peak drag on growth would occur three quarters after the implementation of tighter lending criteria, adding a level of risk to its forecasts for economic growth over the remainder of the year.

Unfortunately, visibility over the severity of a tightening in lending standards likely won’t be gained until stress in the banking sector normalises, warns Oxford. Oxford does, however, highlight early and aggressive policy response from the the Fed and Treasury should go some way in curtailing the emergence of a broader financial crisis, noting the Fed last week extended more than $300bn in loans to banks in an afford to stabilise the banking system.

Further, Oxford Economics points out impact from the strain on small banks is unlikely to be even across the economy, with commercial real estate loans accounting for $2 trillion of the $4.5 trillion in loans on small banks’ balance sheets. With the remainder split between $900bn in mortgage lending, $800bn in commercial and industrial loans and $500bn in consumer loans, these areas are likely to feel the impact of tightening loan conditions.

Concern around impending insolvencies on the rise

Law firm Taylor David has added its voice to mounting concern around a high level of insolvencies set to hit the Australian market. While global markets have struggled since the middle of last year, Taylor David says plenty of room to fall remains.

Just last week were reminded by Jarden of the risk of insolvency looming over the construction sector, as well as domestic tourism, aged care and hospitality. Taylor David has warned that financial uncertainty is facing businesses across all sectors, and expects the number of companies set to face financial headwinds exceeds that of the Global Financial Crisis.

Taylor David did point to construction, manufacturing and logistics as likely to feel the impact of insolvencies the most, noting these sectors are cyclically prone to insolvencies.