ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-03-23

Company Price Change Company Price Change EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.670 14.10% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 88.940 -18.40% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.535 8.08% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.970 -10.29% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.615 7.89% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.225 -6.25% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.860 7.50% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.520 -5.00% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.640 7.37% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 22.670 -4.59% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.435 6.10% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 2.910 -3.96% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 7.450 5.97% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.540 -3.75% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.480 5.49% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.655 -3.68% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.600 5.26% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.985 -3.64% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.430 4.88% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 1.995 -3.62% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.220 4.72% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.600 -2.94% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.120 4.35% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.510 -2.86% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.490 4.20% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.200 -2.83% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.140 4.11% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.570 -2.72% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.645 4.03% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.550 -2.65% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.330 4.02% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.690 -2.58% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 4.00% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.840 -2.54% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.560 3.79% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.875 -2.34% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.140 3.70% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 10.810 -2.26% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.285 3.64% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.520 -2.25%

