ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.440 5.52% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.815 -12.32% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.165 5.43% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.800 -12.09% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 4.55% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.410 -11.83% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.850 3.77% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.600 -10.11% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.340 3.54% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.420 -9.36% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.050 3.27% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 4.080 -8.52% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 23.760 3.13% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.455 -8.08% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.680 3.03% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.480 -8.07% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.375 2.74% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.465 -7.92% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.150 2.68% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.940 -7.51% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.450 2.51% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.185 -7.50% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.440 2.50% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.570 -5.79% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.240 2.28% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.410 -5.75% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.870 2.14% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.430 -5.61% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.070 1.97% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.800 -5.56% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.440 1.96% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.435 -5.43% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.565 1.95% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.730 -5.40% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 24.200 1.81% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 108.990 -5.35% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.650 1.79% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.840 -5.26% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.540 1.72% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.275 -5.17%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms