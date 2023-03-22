ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 22 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.910 8.31% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.540 -20.17% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.890 8.19% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.090 -5.63% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.515 7.29% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.790 -5.04% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.190 6.31% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.190 -4.78% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.545 5.83% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.105 -4.74% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.260 5.61% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 -4.27% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.600 5.26% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.160 -4.13% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.605 5.22% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.800 5.20% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.640 -3.76% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.940 5.03% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.790 -3.66% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.740 4.98% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.220 -3.61% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.190 4.85% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.965 -3.50% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.520 -3.49% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.350 4.65% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.420 -3.40% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.290 4.45% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.570 -3.38% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.370 4.33% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.720 -3.36% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.400 4.29% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.465 -3.13% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.920 4.07% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.810 -3.10% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.320 3.87% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.495 -2.94% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.570 3.64% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.660 -2.94%

