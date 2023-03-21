ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 21 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.480 42.31% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.320 8.57% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.580 -7.20% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 48.710 5.57% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.260 -5.45% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.040 5.05% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.010 -4.44% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.120 4.96% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.770 -4.32% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.010 4.84% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.190 -4.03% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.890 4.71% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.170 -3.98% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.220 4.21% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.515 -3.74% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 4.00% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.430 -3.70% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.000 3.90% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.575 -3.36% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.880 3.86% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.445 -3.26% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.240 3.85% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.895 -2.72% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 11.600 3.85% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.000 -2.44% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.600 3.61% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.020 -2.42% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.350 3.42% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.430 -2.41% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 173.330 3.31% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.050 -2.41% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.730 3.20% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.520 -2.16% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.465 3.17% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.160 -2.11% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.250 3.16% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.820 -2.01% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 20.960 3.15% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.900 -2.00%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms