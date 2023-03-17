Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Mar 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:49 AM

By Greg Peel

Unfortunately there are three and a half more Wall Street sessions to go in which global markets will continue to agonise over what’s the Fed’s decision will be next Wednesday night. As of last night, a 25 point hike is most expected.

Tonight’s Michigan Uni consumer sentiment survey will capture at the least the beginning of bank woes these past several days, but will also include a measure of inflation expectations Wall Street always pays attention to (since last year). Industrial production data will also be scrutinised.

We can only hope no one else blows up in the meantime. There are no major US economic releases next week ahead of the Fed meeting other than existing home sales. Thereafter, numbers for new home sales and durables goods orders will round out the week.

The Bank of England will follow the Fed with its policy meeting on Thursday night, in the wake of the ECB’s 50 point hike last night.

The minutes of the March RBA meeting are due on Tuesday and should provide some more insight into the board’s pause thinking, although the climate has somewhat changed in the meantime. The RBA may have been ready to pause next month in light of the banking crisis, until yesterday’s jobs numbers scuppered that thought.

Post-result ex-dividends in the local market slow to a trickle from next week.

The off-cycle earnings season nonetheless kicks on, with results due from New Hope Corp ((NHC)), Brickworks ((BKW)), Soul Pattinson ((SOL)) and Premier Investments ((PMV)).

