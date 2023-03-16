Dr Boreham’s Crucible: SDI

Small Caps | 10:02 AM

By Tim Boreham

ASX code: ((SDI))

Share price: 86 cents

Shares on issue: 118,865,530

Market cap: $102.2m

Financials (first half to December 2022): revenue $50.5m (up 9%), earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization $6.1m (up 16%), net profit $2.71m (up 0.9%), earnings per share 2.28 cents (up 0.9%), dividends per share 1.5 cents (steady), cash balance $6m (down -7.7%), net debt $20.8m (no debt previously).

Chief executive officer: Samantha Cheetham

Board: Jeffery Cheetham (chair), Ms Cheetham, Cameron Allen, John Slaverio, Gerald Bullon, Dr Geoffrey Knight, Gerard Kennedy

Identifiable major shareholders: Cheetham family interests 46%, Garrett Smythe Ltd 3.2%, Nicholas Barry/Annette Cecilia Denham 2.9%

For dental patients with a gob full of suction tubes and probing and whirring instruments of torture, the providence of material such as fillings and applicators is usually far from their minds.

Pinned down in the chair, the victim - er - patient might perceive the process of filling teeth doesn’t seem to have changed for decades. In reality, advances in material technology are making the visit to the dentist quicker and more comfortable - with more aesthetically appealing results.

In a corporate sense there’s nothing new about the ASX-listed SDI - formerly Southern Dental Industries - which has been making and exporting dental supplies for more than 50 years.

The Melbourne-based SDI is a model in longevity in a sector with high regulatory barriers and commoditized products.

While small by world standards, SDI competes with the likes of Dentsply, 3M, Kerr Dental and Coltene.

But SDI is seeking to change the face (or mouth?) of dentistry with new techniques and materials.

About SDI

SDI was founded in 1972 by Jeffery James Cheetham - now the company chair - with pretty much the same remit of developing and manufacturing specialist dental materials.

The company listed on the ASX in 1985.

Around this time, the business nearly imploded after deciding to invest in heavy dental equipment, including chairs. As with the patients in the said chairs, this proved a painful experience and Mr Cheetham vowed the company would stick to what it knew best.

Mr Cheetham’s daughter, Samantha, took over as CEO in July 2016, having been sales and marketing supremo. Two of her four brothers are also involved in the business.

SDI is based in the outer Eastern Melbourne suburb of Bayswater, where it exports to more than 100 countries. The company also has offices and warehouses in the US, Brazil and Germany.

With the exception of some electronic componentry, all of SDI’s products are made at Bayswater which, by the way, is nowhere near the sea.

Last August, the company announced the $17.8m purchase of a larger, six-acre site in nearby Montrose, with a 4,000 square metre warehouse. The company will shift its warehousing there later this year and eventually relocate its HQ and sell its current digs.

Last year, SDI was bestowed two gongs from Victoria’s Governor Linda Dessau: Victorian Exporter of the Year and the International Health Award.

What a lovely smile

The basic technique of applying fillings hasn’t changed much over time, but the desire for a perfect smile has intensified.

“Everyone looks at themselves - far more especially in these Zoom times,” Ms Cheetham says - a reference to staff wanting to look their best on video calls.

In the days of yore, most of SDI’s revenues derived from the old amalgam filling material, which has an unappealing silvery-grey look.

Your columnist wonders why this gob bog is still used widely, given visible cavities are filled with white material based on powdered glass.

“Amalgam is much stronger and lasts 10 to 20 years,” Ms Cheetham says. “They are also easy to place with fewer steps involved”.

“It’s been a tried and proven filing material. It’s like steel in your mouth but it’s ugly and we recognize that everyone wants to have a much more beautiful smile.”

Hoping for a Stela performance

Last year the US Food and Drug Administration approved Stela, a tooth-colored filling that is stronger than amalgam and “able to withstand high mastication forces”.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and Brazilian regulator has also approved the product, with European assent expected this year.

While amalgam remains an important revenue source for the company, it’s becoming less important in the sales mix in favor of tooth whitening and white filling products.

Stela is as close as it gets to a “blockbuster” release, although management is coy on the likely revenue it will generate.

Stela is a replacement not just for an amalgam, but for all posterior (back) fillings that account for about half of all fillings.

The Stela kits contain a metal tip which directly exudes the substance into the cavity and a special curing light is not required.

Another key advantage is the dentist can fill the cavity at once, rather than building the filler layer-by-layer so that it dries properly (any handyperson who has worked with Polyfilla will understand this).

“It’s super strong and won’t cause sensitivity because it is gap-free,” Ms Cheetham says.

Stela was developed in cahoots with the University of New South Wales, University of Wollongong and University of Sydney.

The first US orders are expected this year, while the company will use this month’s International Dental Show in Cologne to launch in countries that don’t require formal approvals.

“We are excited by Stela and the opportunity it creates, not only as an amalgam replacement product but its aesthetic character, given its strength and natural tooth color,” Ms Cheetham says.

Stela cost SDI a modest $1.5m of the total $6m development cost, with the remainder borne by the universities and government grants.

Filling in the product gaps

SDI is also poised to launch another aesthetic product called Riva Cem Auto Mix, a self-curing, fluoride-releasing paste/resin for cementing metal and ceramic restorations.

SDI has a long-standing target of releasing one to two new products each year, if only tweaks on the company’s current offerings.

A past example is Reva Star Aqua, a non-smelly fluoride product that is dispensed to kids more easily.

Ms Cheetham’s says SDI’s in-house scientists focus on manufacturing readiness and advancing ideas from university collaborations or the company’s own staff.

“We operate in a highly regulated industry and our investments in research and development are key to maintaining our relevance and market advantages,” she says.

SDI also has another composite product in the offing, as well as a mixing machine for the capsules, a new applicator for glass ionomer capsules and a new glass ionomer cement.

“We are starting to be recognized by the Americans as an innovative company,” Ms Cheetham says.