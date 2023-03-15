ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 15 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.900 19.36% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.185 -14.75% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.070 7.54% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.315 6.78% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.240 6.53% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.770 -4.94% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.600 6.42% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.525 -4.69% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.590 6.31% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.620 -4.03% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.130 5.97% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.140 5.76% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.625 -3.85% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.840 5.44% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.150 -3.67% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.280 4.81% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.390 -3.42% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.410 4.78% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.150 -3.36% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.485 4.30% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.090 -3.33% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.470 4.26% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.720 -3.20% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.300 4.10% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.520 -3.08% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.390 4.00% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.500 -3.05% XRO – XERO LIMITED 88.470 3.96% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.780 -2.83% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 108.400 3.91% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.530 -2.75% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.135 3.85% SSR – SSR MINING INC 20.220 -2.65% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.550 3.77% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 13.340 -2.27% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.340 3.73% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.665 -2.21%

