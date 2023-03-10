Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 10, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $7.21

Wilsons rates ((TLX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons now forecasts a tripling of sales to more than $200m for TLX250-CDx's first full year, which lifts FY25 forecasts and the target price to $9.72 from $8.13. The imaging agent can accurately identify clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

The increased sales forecast is based upon 20% total addressable market (TAM) penetration for renal cancer assessment.

The broker points out the un-risked valuation for Telix Pharmaceuticals is $15/share with around 80% of this potential upside from the achievement of therapy development milestones.

The company reported a FY22 loss of -$104m compared to the analyst's forecast for -$78m due to lower other income and a higher tax expense. No guidance was provided for FY23.

The Overweight rating is maintained.

This report was published on February 28, 2023.

Target price is $9.72 Current Price is $7.21 Difference: $2.51

If TLX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 343.33.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 72.83.

TPG TPG TELECOM LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $5.14

Goldman Sachs rates ((TPG)) as Neutral (3) -

Sales, earnings, dividends and profits for TPG Telecom in FY22 were largely in line with Goldman Sachs expectations.

A return to earnings growth in the 2H was a highlight for the analyst. Also, it's thought earnings guidance indicates sustainable growth.

The broker points out TPG is benefiting from a return of mobile subscriber growth, price increases and a recovery in international roaming.

However, management expects a circa -$100m increase in interest expense in FY23, which offsets the majority of forecast earnings growth, explains Goldman Sachs.

The target falls by -4% to $5.30. Neutral.

This report was published on February 28, 2023.

Target price is $5.30 Current Price is $5.14 Difference: $0.16

If TPG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.23, suggesting upside of 21.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.1, implying annual growth of -38.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.0, implying annual growth of 28.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

WDS WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $35.30

Jarden rates ((WDS)) as Underweight (4) -

Woodside Energy's 2022 full-year result met Jarden's forecasts (net profit after tax forecasts missed consensus by -6%).

The broker believes consensus EPS and DPS forecasts are too optimistic and have not yet factored in softening commodity prices and a change in the company's depreciation policy.

Woodside Energy's balance sheet simply glowed, gearing sitting at 1.6%, with funds likely to be allocated to growth programs and dividends in 2023, says Jarden, who also expects several asset sales.

Underweight rating and $33.60 target price retained.

This report was published on February 27, 2023.

Target price is $33.60 Current Price is $35.30 Difference: minus $1.7 (current price is over target).

If WDS meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $38.23, suggesting upside of 8.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 205.92 cents and EPS of 258.41 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 292.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 212.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 223.32 cents and EPS of 282.19 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 286.6, implying annual growth of -2.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 209.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

WGX WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.91

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WGX)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity retains its Buy rating and $1.75 target for Westgold Resources despite a miss on earnings (EBITDA) and profit for the 1H.

Management maintained production and cost guidance ranges for FY23 and the analyst notes both measures are trending toward the top-end of their respective ranges.

On Canaccord's estimates of the current hedging position, the company should be fully exposed to the spot gold price by early FY24

This report was published on February 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.75 Current Price is $0.91 Difference: $0.84

If WGX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 92% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 0.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9100.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 455.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

WPR WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.65

Moelis rates ((WPR)) as Buy (1) -

Waypoint REIT's December-half result appears to have broadly met Moelis' estimates, but EPS forecasts fall to reflect right interest rate assumptions.

Net tangible assets fell following asset sales and gearing rose to 30.7% from 27.3% at June 30 to reflect the company's buyback and valuation reduction.

Moelis appreciates the defensive nature of the company and notes the company is trading at a -13% discount to net tangible assets, but expects limited direct market activity is likely to dampen larger capital movements.

Buy rating retained. Target price eases to $2.99 from $3.05.

This report was published on February 27, 2023.

Target price is $2.99 Current Price is $2.65 Difference: $0.34

If WPR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.74, suggesting upside of 3.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.40 cents and EPS of 16.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of -14.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 17.00 cents and EPS of 17.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.5, implying annual growth of 1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

XRF XRF SCIENTIFIC LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $1.05

Canaccord Genuity rates ((XRF)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity continues to see upside for shares of XRF Scientific, despite a stellar price rise over the last six years, after 1H earnings again came in ahead of expectations.

Earnings (EBITDA) of $6.3m exceeded the analyst's forecast by 19%. Management commentary suggests growth was generated from the mining (70% of overall revenue) and industrial sectors, while positive growth was also evident in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Such is the company's market position, explains the broker, that the main cost input can quadruple (lithium) and not impact on margins. Lithium is a key raw material in the consumables business.

Canaccord envisages further earnings growth and multiple expansion and retains its Buy rating. The target jumps to $1.16 from 83c.

This report was published on February 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.16 Current Price is $1.05 Difference: $0.11

If XRF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.90 cents and EPS of 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.80.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 3.10 cents and EPS of 6.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.15.

XTE XTEK LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.54

Bell Potter rates ((XTE)) as Buy (1) -

XTEK's December-half result sharply outpaced Bell Potter's forecasts on most metrics save for net profit after tax due to a higher than expected income tax bill.

Revenue outpaced guidance, gross margins jumped 27.1% on the previous corresponding period, and earnings (EBITDA) rose 321%. On the downside, operating cash weakened as expected due to the receipt of prepaid revenue in FY22, which was still recognised in the FY23 December-half accounts. As a result, cash at bank fell -80% to $6.9m.

EPS forecasts are downgraded -12% in FY23 and FY24; and -15% in FY25 to reflect an increased tax rate.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls -7.5% to 88c from 95c.

This report was published on February 28, 2023.

Target price is $0.88 Current Price is $0.54 Difference: $0.345

If XTE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 64% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.30.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.80 cents and EPS of 14.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.72.

