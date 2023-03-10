ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.935 2.75% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.035 -9.21% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.350 2.45% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.380 -8.59% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.230 2.29% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.250 2.14% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.555 -7.99% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.985 2.07% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.740 -7.69% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 10.550 1.74% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.030 -7.62% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.690 1.51% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.505 -7.34% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.050 1.49% IGO – IGO LIMITED 12.810 -7.24% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.415 1.43% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.385 -7.05% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.150 1.42% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.980 -7.01% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.890 1.30% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.145 -6.53% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.780 1.19% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.660 -6.38% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.770 1.09% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 109.710 -6.31% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.790 1.07% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.595 -6.30% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.280 0.61% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.045 -6.28% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.930 0.52% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 83.500 -6.19% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 14.210 0.50% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.690 -5.95% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.280 0.47% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.875 -5.91% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.140 0.44% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.080 -5.88% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.510 0.40% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.160 -5.88%

