ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change XRO – XERO LIMITED 87.000 10.66% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.650 9.05% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.245 6.52% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 14.180 -5.15% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.820 5.63% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.520 -4.86% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.470 5.62% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.470 -4.67% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.420 5.55% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.270 -4.51% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.595 5.31% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.620 -3.88% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.120 4.95% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.600 4.93% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.535 -3.60% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.600 4.92% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.280 4.39% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 0.960 -3.52% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.690 4.32% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 24.650 -3.37% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.250 4.17% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 19.770 -3.09% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.000 4.17% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 11.760 -2.97% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.930 3.91% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.400 3.90% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 121.230 -2.92% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.060 3.90% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.520 -2.76% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.490 3.83% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.240 -2.75% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.390 3.67% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.540 -2.70% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.290 3.62% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.180 -2.68%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms