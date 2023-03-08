ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.055 14.05% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.110 -11.55% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 13.33% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 -10.91% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.870 7.51% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.165 -8.33% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.340 5.41% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.360 -7.69% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.230 4.55% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 34.900 -7.23% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.140 3.70% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.650 -5.71% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.445 3.49% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 6.290 -5.70% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.010 3.09% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.340 -5.56% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.770 2.89% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.690 -5.48% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.860 2.75% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 -5.31% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.650 2.11% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.270 -5.22% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 33.520 1.70% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.720 -5.10% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.380 1.65% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.210 -4.74% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.030 1.62% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.010 -4.74% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 28.170 1.59% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.630 -4.71% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.980 1.42% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.915 -4.69% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 19.700 1.39% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.710 -4.52% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.875 1.35% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.542 -4.52% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.590 1.20% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.960 -4.48% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 2.650 1.15% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.330 -4.32%

