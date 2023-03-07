ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 07 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 12.080 34.97% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.390 -54.12% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.520 7.69% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 4.880 -14.98% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.255 6.36% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.550 -7.56% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.220 4.76% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.760 -5.48% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.430 4.74% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.360 -5.26% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.245 4.26% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.425 -4.36% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.675 3.85% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.430 -4.33% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 16.160 3.52% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.570 -4.27% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.490 3.47% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.935 -4.10% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.155 3.33% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.655 -3.78% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.410 3.33% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 12.300 -3.68% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.430 3.00% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.440 2.95% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.400 2.86% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.690 -3.50% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.200 2.80% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.705 -3.42% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.760 2.73% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.625 -3.10% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.570 2.70% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.655 -2.96% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.330 2.66% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.710 -2.84% IPH – IPH LIMITED 8.410 2.56% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.830 2.52% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.730 -2.67%

