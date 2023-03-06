The Monday Report – 06 March 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:14 AM

By Greg Peel

Modest Close

The surprise technical bounce on Wall Street on Thursday night in the face of a surge in US bond yields had the ASX200 following suit warily on Friday, keeping a close eye on local yields. The index closed about where it opened.

By the close the Aussie ten-year rose only 4 points to 3.90% and only one sector closed in the red. Real estate lost -0.3%. The ten-year is up 52 points in a month.

Otherwise modest gains across the board coloured the day, led by communication services (+0.9%) and healthcare (+0.6%), while the buy resources/sell banks theme of the past couple of sessions ended with both financials and materials rising 0.5%. Energy rose 0.3%, held back by Ampol ((ALD)) going ex. Ampol shares fell -5.8% to appear to be the worst index performer on the day.

Economic data on Friday showed a month on month fall in total housing loan demand of -5.3%, split into -4.9% for owner-occupiers and -6.0% for investors. All three numbers are down around -35% year on year.

ANZ Bank economists warn that while the average house price only fell -0.1% in February, a -10% fall over 2023 is still expected as demand backs off.

Assuming some percentage of those choosing not to get a home loan are currently renting, and noting that new building approvals have fallen sharply just as migration picks back up, the chance of rents coming down anytime soon seems remote.

The RBA meets tomorrow to provide another 25 point hike, although one out of 28 economists polled by reporters is suggesting only 15 points. Ten of the 28 see the peak rate at 4.10%, one has 4.35%.

The good news is the 4% level in the US ten-year yield did actually prove to be a line in the sand on Friday night, prompting a sharp fall back to below that level. This was all Wall Street needed to kick on from Thursday’s technical bounce.

Our futures were up 63 points on Saturday morning.

This week the ASX200 is nevertheless going to require two steps forward to counter each morning’s one step back in the biggest week of the season for ex-dividends.