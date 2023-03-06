ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.595 16.67% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.250 -6.08% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.180 11.32% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.230 -5.91% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.300 10.65% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.750 -5.66% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 7.69% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.450 -4.49% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.210 7.69% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.150 7.14% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 9.560 -3.24% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.380 7.04% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.110 -3.21% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.370 6.61% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.610 -3.04% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.645 6.61% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.540 -2.84% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.020 6.25% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 10.610 -2.84% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.475 5.56% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.740 -2.79% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.720 5.52% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.610 -2.77% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 120.520 5.50% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.245 -2.73% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.095 5.29% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.440 -2.70% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.500 5.26% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.920 -2.67% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.640 5.13% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 22.200 -2.46% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 29.870 4.73% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.540 -2.31% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.740 4.36% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.630 -2.27% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.840 4.35% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.330 -2.14% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.230 4.19% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.895 -2.07%

