US proteomics sector set for shake-up as new IonOpticks tech unveiled

PR NewsWire | 1:00 AM

IonOpticks to introduce the TS, a fully integrated column heating and interface solution for Thermo Scientific users

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IonOpticks, a producer of high-performance chromatography solutions for the global research community, will introduce the new TS product range to the US market at US HUPO’s (US Human Proteome Organization) 19th Annual Conference in Chicago on 4-8th March, a renowned event attended by proteomics experts from around the globe.

IonOpticks’ new TS range was developed as a simple plug-and-play, fully integrated heating and source solution for Thermo Scientific mass spectrometer users, who have previously only been able to access the results achievable with IonOpticks Aurora Series columns by creating their own interface – a costly and difficult alternative.

"Researchers can now easily unlock the full potential of their mass specs through the launch of our new TS range. Thermo Orbitraps have been cited in roughly 85% of all publications related to proteomics in the last decade, so we’re excited to make our famed Aurora Series products easily accessible to this significant portion of the mass spec community," says Xavier Perronnet, Managing Director at IonOpticks.

"We’re excited to be attending US HUPO, to meet with our peers and showcase how the TS, combined with our Aurora Series columns, can provide Thermo mass spec users the ability to supercharge the sensitivity of their existing instruments. Our columns enable researchers to delve deeper into their samples than ever before." Mr Perronnet continues.

The combination of IonOpticks’ proprietary nanoZero® fittings and integrated emitter with the new TS range removes all pre- and post-column dead volume, maximizing the capacity of the chromatographic packed bed to separate samples. Further, the heating solution in the TS is reusable which saves users both time and money while reducing unnecessary waste.

The TS range was developed following the paradigm-shifting release of the Aurora Frontier – the first ever column to routinely generate over 10,000 protein identifications on a Thermo mass spectrometer – from a single sample and single species.

"The results that have been achieved with our Aurora Frontier have been outstanding and we’re proud to continue to develop products that enable us to ensure access to these gains is equal for all researchers," says Dr Jarrod Sandow, Head of Product Development at IonOpticks.

"Thermo users continue to be top customers of our products, so we’ve worked hard behind the scenes to ensure these users can easily boost the performance of their existing instruments through a simple all-in-one heating and source integration system. One that requires no complex installation and is ready to use straight out of the box," Dr Sandow adds.

IonOpticks is committed to ensuring the world’s best chromatography is available to all mass spec users. Alongside the TS, IonOpticks have also launched the SX, a fully integrated column heating and interface solution for SCIEX users.

About IonOpticks

IonOpticks produces high-performance chromatography solutions for the global research community.

We specialise in the development and manufacture of columns for analytical applications in liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and high-end proteomics. Our highly reproducible methods provide a unique ability to enhance the sensitivity of mass spectrometry sample analysis, enabling scientists and clinicians to discover more from their samples.

Our team are experts in a broad array of LC-MS platform technologies and are driven by the need to improve chromatographic performance in order to achieve data quality and deep proteome coverage on a whole new scale.

https://ionopticks.com/ / https://www.proteomicssolved.com/

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms