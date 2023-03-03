ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 03 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.630 13.19% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.545 -10.66% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.140 7.69% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.040 5.58% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.050 -5.77% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.650 5.20% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.010 -5.16% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.370 4.98% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.655 -4.89% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.560 4.95% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.450 -4.26% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.480 4.23% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.135 3.85% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.020 -3.98% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.270 3.65% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.870 -3.97% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.450 3.57% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 -3.92% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.740 3.31% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.680 -3.92% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 114.240 2.92% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.865 -3.87% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.540 2.86% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 -3.74% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.620 2.86% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.705 -3.67% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.285 2.80% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.795 -3.64% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.590 2.76% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.085 -3.56% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.180 2.45% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.460 2.22% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.545 -3.13% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.360 2.15% SSR – SSR MINING INC 20.170 -2.89% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.650 1.99% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.080 -2.86%

