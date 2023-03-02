ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 02 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.125 6.64% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.740 5.78% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.800 -6.81% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.040 5.56% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.720 -6.53% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.700 5.15% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.800 -6.49% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.035 5.08% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.580 -6.33% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.150 4.80% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.490 -6.29% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 90.030 4.69% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.610 -6.15% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.830 4.40% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.450 -5.26% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.690 4.40% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.270 -5.02% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.080 4.29% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.535 -4.36% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 23.060 4.25% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.350 -4.11% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.500 4.17% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.850 -3.90% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.520 4.16% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.525 -3.67% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 124.440 4.02% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.160 -3.57% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 48.050 3.96% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.440 -3.55% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.010 3.95% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.555 -3.48% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.940 3.89% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.710 -3.39% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.140 3.88% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.575 -3.37% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.030 3.87% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.930 -3.25%

