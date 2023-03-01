ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 01 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.940 18.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -9.09% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.435 9.96% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.820 -7.87% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.650 8.33% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.205 -6.82% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.150 8.04% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.160 -5.68% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.955 6.70% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.880 -5.37% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.735 5.76% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.330 -5.28% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.370 5.71% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.880 -4.95% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.575 5.50% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 16.160 -4.94% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.620 4.93% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.790 -4.29% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.060 4.83% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.240 -4.27% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.870 4.58% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.460 -4.09% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.115 4.55% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.365 -3.95% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.110 4.23% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 9.170 -3.47% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 86.000 4.17% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.830 4.04% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.595 -3.33% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 19.820 3.99% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.190 -3.28% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.450 3.94% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.420 -3.12% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.660 3.93% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.945 -3.08% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.545 3.81% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.530 -3.07% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 3.030 3.77% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.275 -3.04%

