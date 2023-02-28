ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 28 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.890 10.56% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.305 -10.31% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.820 9.14% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.465 -9.71% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.680 8.80% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.850 -7.45% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.395 7.72% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.710 -7.07% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.120 7.59% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.220 7.32% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.990 -5.24% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.100 7.05% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.440 -4.52% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.625 6.84% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.090 -4.50% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.885 6.80% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.665 -4.32% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.430 6.72% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.920 -4.26% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.980 6.24% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.460 6.03% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 9.500 -3.65% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.470 5.76% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.220 -3.48% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.925 5.71% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.060 -3.20% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.360 5.47% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.485 -3.00% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.320 5.40% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.580 -3.00% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.740 5.14% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.310 5.00% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 41.840 -2.70% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.790 4.99% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.270 4.96% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.590 -2.45%

