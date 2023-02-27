The Monday Report – 27 February 2023

Daily Market Reports | Feb 27 2023

By Greg Peel

Nice Try

Some relief on Wall Street on Thursday night allowed the local market to forget US inflation for a moment and concentrate on the day’s earnings reports. The result is the ASX200 recovered what it lost on Thursday.

Alas, yet another hot reading on US inflation on Friday night had our futures down -51 points on Saturday morning.

The last week was by far the busiest in the reporting season, and the net result for the index was a drop of around -0.5% for the week. From the beginning of the month, the index has fallen -2.7% across reporting season.

That’s before we see a weak session today. There are still two solid days of earnings results to come before month-end, and then we swing sharply back to focus on the macro, with the GDP result due on Wednesday.

Brambles ((BXB)) starred on Friday with 7.5% gain on result, sending the industrials sector up 1.4%.

Block ((SQ2)) can go up and down by large amounts on any day, has been doing so recently in particular, and on Friday jumped 5.9% on result.

Having reported on Thursday, Rio Tinto ((RIO)) mimicked BHP Group ((BHP)) earlier in the week by waiting the extra day to fall -3.6%. Materials was the only sector to close in the red on Friday (-1.2%), but there were also a few ex-dividends in there to upset the numbers.

The next two weeks will bring a peak in the number of stocks going ex-dividend each day. It’s zero-sum, as you get the money in the hand, but it still handicaps the index. What we need to see is that money being reinvested into the market. Actual payment dates lag ex-dates so there’s a gap.

Outside of the ASX200, Infomedia ((IFM)) was a winner on Friday (+14.4%) and Omni Bridgeway ((OBL)) a loser (-18.7%).

There were more Day Two moves evident outside of Rio, with Bega Cheese ((BGA)) rebounding 7.5%, Smartgroup Corp ((SIQ)) jumping 5.5%, while on the other side, Maas Group ((MGH)) fell -9.0% and Perpetual ((PPT)) -4.2%.

Otherwise, Friday looked a lot like a bargain hunting exercise for investors, given materials was the only weak sector. Real estate rose 1.3%, consumer discretionary 1.2%, energy 0.9% and the banks 0.6%.

The big miners and gas companies are now past their peaks in extraordinary dividends. The banks are in theory past peak net interest margins. From here it’s up to the RBA.

But also the Fed.