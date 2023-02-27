ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 27 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.205 10.81% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.020 -23.74% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 6.25% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.990 -14.68% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.000 5.93% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.360 -14.18% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.320 4.50% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.515 -11.97% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.135 3.85% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 9.860 -10.85% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.455 3.56% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.555 -10.12% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.300 3.14% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.955 -9.91% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.100 3.02% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.235 -9.19% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.210 2.54% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.200 -9.09% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.990 2.50% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.030 -8.04% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.875 2.46% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.200 -7.28% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.500 2.34% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 20.810 -7.26% AMC – AMCOR PLC 16.920 2.24% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.380 2.22% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.960 -6.80% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.015 2.01% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.800 -6.75% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.280 1.95% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.645 -6.52% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.930 1.85% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.090 -6.46% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.380 1.71% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 49.860 -6.44% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.480 1.64% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 79.500 -6.37% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.150 1.61% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.970 -6.24%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms