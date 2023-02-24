The Overnight Report: Treading Water

Daily Market Reports | Feb 24 2023

This story features BHP GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BHP

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7230.00 + 8.00 0.11% S&P ASX 200 7285.40 – 29.10 – 0.40% S&P500 4012.32 + 21.27 0.53% Nasdaq Comp 11590.40 + 83.33 0.72% DJIA 33153.91 + 108.82 0.33% S&P500 VIX 21.14 – 1.15 – 5.16% US 10-year yield 3.88 – 0.04 – 1.12% USD Index 104.58 + 0.01 0.01% FTSE100 7907.72 – 22.91 – 0.29% DAX30 15475.69 + 75.80 0.49%

By Greg Peel

Unhappy Anniversary.

Second Time Unlucky

It was a very up and down start to the local session yesterday as earnings results flowed in on Super Thursday and economic data had heads scratching as well. The ASX200 settled in the afternoon to a -29 point close.

On Wednesday, BHP Group ((BHP)) initially fell -2% on its earnings report but the CEO managed to talk the share price back up again thereafter, by saying nice things. They weren’t buying it offshore – literally – BHP fell -3.4% yesterday.

Rio Tinto ((RIO)) reported yesterday and fell -1.7%. Which makes the net -1.6% fall for the materials sector, and -0.4% for the index, look like a pretty good result. The usual coin-toss miners were doing their thing again yesterday.

Another rethink story was that of Woolworths ((WOW)), which posted a surprisingly good result on Wednesday and jumped 2.0%, before the question was asked “can it last?” Woolies fell -1.4% yesterday and staples fell -0.9%.

Generally saving the day was CSL ((CSL)), which reported a couple of weeks ago. It rose 1.0% to send healthcare up 1.1%.

Thereafter, there were sizeable moves among the day’s reporters, up and down.

On the winners’ list were Eagers Automotive ((APE)), up 9.0%, Qube Holdings ((QUB)), 8.7%, Smartgroup Corp ((SIQ)), 7.4%, Medibank Private ((MPL)) 6.5%, Kelsian Group ((KLS)) 5.4%, and so the list goes on.

The day’s losers included Bega Cheese ((BGA)) down -7.8%, Qantas Airways ((QAN)) -6.8%, Blackmores ((BKL)) -6.6% and Zip Co ((ZIP)) -6.2%, and ditto.

In responses to broker responses to results the day before, Service Stream ((SSM)) rose 8.5% and Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) fell -16.9%.

JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) fell -5.7% but only because it went ex.

In the day’s economic news, the first survey of private sector capital expenditure expectations for FY24 showed an 11% increase on expectations for FY23 a year ago. That’s huge, when recession talk is all the rage. Problem for the RBA?

No. Firstly, you might have noticed prices have gone up a lot lately, including for finance and wages. It’s not an 11% increase in volume of capex plans, just price. Secondly, businesses re-guess this number each successive quarter, and can easily change their minds.

Still, December quarter actual capex rose a solid 2.2%, driven by non-mining, and expectations for spending in FY23 (two more quarters to go) also rose 2.2%. ANZ Bank economists note that adding Sep-Dec quarter capex gets us halfway to the FY23 estimate, but the March quarter is typically quiet given summer shutdowns. So it will all have to happen in June.

The actual capex number will nevertheless support next week’s GDP result, but otherwise the RBA need not be overly concerned.

The number of companies reporting daily mercifully gets smaller now to the end of the month. At the same time, the daily list of stocks going ex-dividend is growing, implying an opening handicap for the index each day.

Let’s Chat

Half an hour in last night the Dow was up 220 points, by mid-session it was down -250, and it closed up 100. That about sums up the consensus view on Wall Street at present – no idea.

No idea how many more Fed rate hikes are coming, no idea if the next one will be 25 or 50, no idea whether the US will go into recession this year or not, or maybe not until 2024, and, well, just no idea.

The S&P500 did manage to close above 4000.

Last night showed US weekly new jobless claims numbering less than 200,000 for the sixth week running, suggesting a still very tight labour market.

The first revision GDP estimate for the December quarter trimmed the result to 2.7% growth from a prior 2.9%.

The stock story of the day was that of leading chipmaker Nvidia, which having reported in Wednesday night’s aftermarket jumped 14% last night. Nvidia specialises in chips for the biggest craze since the yo-yo — AI. The recent emergence of chatGPT suggested to the world AI was suddenly here, but the reality is it’s been in development for decades, and from here will only grow exponentially into our everyday lives.

You have been warned.

One revelation last night is that because the US individual states are now flush with cash, competition is fierce between them to cut their state income tax rates to lure investment. State tax rates run from the highest being California to one of the lowest being Texas, at zero. Last year Elon moved the Tesla HQ to Austin for that very reason, and it’s not the only business to have escaped Silicon Valley.

The states are thus effectively pumping liquidity into the economy, as fast as the Fed is trying to take it out.

In the context of the current debate downunder about super tax concessions for the rich, and an earlier push to raise the super contribution level from 10%, note the average US contribution into their equivalent, yet voluntary, 401(k) is 13.7%. Yet the average super balance at the end of 2022 was only about US$104,000.

Mind you, that’s down -26% on the end-2021 balance, but who could retire on that?

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1822.70 – 3.20 – 0.18% Silver (oz) 21.34 – 0.12 – 0.56% Copper (lb) 4.04 – 0.07 – 1.71% Aluminium (lb) 1.18 – 0.01 – 0.62% Lead (lb) 0.97 + 0.01 1.37% Nickel (lb) 11.46 – 0.30 – 2.55% Zinc (lb) 1.40 + 0.01 0.36% West Texas Crude 75.65 + 1.77 2.40% Brent Crude 82.41 + 1.90 2.36% Iron Ore (t) 125.92 + 0.15 0.12%

On Wednesday night oil traders were all in a panic about Fed rate hikes killing demand. Last night Russia said it would cut exports from Western ports by as much as -25% — representing more than an earlier -500,000bpd target.

The Aussie is up a tad at US$0.6813.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 8 points.

Wall Street will hold its breath for the January PCE inflation numbers tonight, along with consumer sentiment and new home sales.

Adbri ((ABC)), Allkem ((AKE)), Brambles ((BXB)) and Mineral Resources ((MIN)) are among today’s (shorter) list of reporters.

BlueScope Steel ((BSL)), Deterra Royalties ((DRR)), Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) and Tabcorp ((TAH)) are just some of the stocks going ex-dividend today.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS A2M a2 Milk Co Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse ACL Australian Clinical Labs Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse ALD Ampol Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett ALU Altium Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS AMP AMP Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett AUB AUB Group Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett AWC Alumina Ltd Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi BSL BlueScope Steel Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse CGC Costa Group Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans CHC Charter Hall Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett CSR CSR Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie DMP Domino's Pizza Enterprises Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS GEM G8 Education Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS GMG Goodman Group Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett KAR Karoon Energy Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley LAU Lindsay Australia Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans MIN Mineral Resources Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett MND Monadelphous Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NHF nib Holdings Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS PRU Perseus Mining Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie QBE QBE Insurance Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett REH Reece Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie RMS Ramelius Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie SCG Scentre Group Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie SEK Seek Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie SGP Stockland Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett SPK Spark New Zealand Upgrade to Hold Ord Minnett SSG Shaver Shop Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett SSM Service Stream Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi SUL Super Retail Downgrade to Sell from Lighten Ord Minnett VEA Viva Energy Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett WOR Worley Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms