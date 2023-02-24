ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 24 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.350 14.41% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.950 -18.73% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.115 9.52% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.525 -9.48% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.540 9.48% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.520 -9.03% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.335 8.06% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.550 -8.03% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.570 7.53% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.630 -7.35% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 12.970 7.46% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.585 6.36% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.530 -5.87% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.425 6.25% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.700 -5.56% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 115.310 5.86% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.730 -5.46% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 6.450 5.56% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.700 -4.76% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 13.620 4.77% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.910 -4.71% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.290 4.57% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.420 -4.47% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.555 4.36% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 24.850 -4.24% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.740 4.23% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.550 -4.21% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.230 4.21% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 63.120 4.06% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 118.920 -3.63% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.250 3.93% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.540 -3.57% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.965 3.76% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.360 -3.55% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.140 3.70% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 53.290 -3.48% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.880 3.66% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.830 -3.43%

