Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 23, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Feb 23 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ARX BMT BRG (3) CGF CPU CQE (2) CSL CVN DRO DXS GL1 GUD IFM JHX (2) KMD MGH PME RBL SGM (2) STO SVR (3) SWM TPW (3) VSL WDS

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.10

Bell Potter rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter considers a new three-year agreement by TELA Bio with an unnamed (new) group purchasing organisation (GPO) is an important development for both TELA Bio and Aroa Biosurgery.

TELA is Aroa's distribution partner in the US for the Ovitex range and the analyst now expects increased market access.

The broker's Buy rating and $1.45 target are unchanged.

This report was published on February 16, 2023.

Target price is $1.45 Current Price is $1.10 Difference: $0.35

If ARX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1100.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 1100.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BMT BEAMTREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.30

Shaw and Partners rates ((BMT)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners was impressed with the first half result as Beamtree Holdings returned to strong organic growth. The outlook was reaffirmed for both FY23 revenue and costs as well as the longer-term (2026) ARR target of $60m.

Momentum is building internationally, particularly for the company's core products. The broker reiterates a Buy rating and $0.70 target. Organic recurring revenue in FY23 is forecast to be around 20% and consistent with the first half.

This report was published on February 16, 2023.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.30 Difference: $0.4

If BMT meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 133% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 30.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $20.83

Jarden rates ((BRG)) as Underweight (4) -

Breville Group's December-half earnings (EBIT) beat consensus forecasts by 2% but sales disappointed by -6%. FY23 EBIT guidance missed consensus by -1%.

On the downside, demand weakened in European, Middle Eastern and African markets, and Ukraine-driven supply-chain issues drove a fall in distribution.

On the upside, the Americas performed well and gross margins rose thanks to price increases, product mix and a big beat on R&D and marketing expenditure.

Jarden observes working capital dragged on operating cash flow but expects this will shift in the second half, supporting the balance sheet.

Underweight rating retained, the broker expecting a challenging year. Target price eases to $20.30 from $20.50.

This report was published on February 14, 2023.

Target price is $20.30 Current Price is $20.83 Difference: minus $0.53 (current price is over target).

If BRG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $22.42, suggesting upside of 7.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 77.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.3, implying annual growth of 0.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 88.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 87.2, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Shaw and Partners rates ((BRG)) as Buy (1) -

Breville Group's first half earnings were slightly ahead of expectations according to Shaw and Partners, with revenue largely flat year-on-year. The broker found Breville Group to have successfully controlled costs and driven gross margin improvement, driving the earnings beat.

Group product revenue increase 5.0% year-on-year to $770.5m, but geographically the Americas was a highlight with product revenue from the region lifting 21.8% year-on-year to $450.7m. Europe and the Middle East declined -22.1% to $156.6m and Australia Pacific increased 0.3% to $163.2m.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $23.00 from $25.10.

This report was published on February 15, 2023.

Target price is $23.00 Current Price is $20.83 Difference: $2.17

If BRG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $22.42, suggesting upside of 7.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 27.70 cents and EPS of 73.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.3, implying annual growth of 0.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 33.60 cents and EPS of 84.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 87.2, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((BRG)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

First half earnings were ahead of Wilsons' estimates, driven by gross margins. The broker is encouraged by the outcome as product sales globally missed forecasts.

Gross margins remain attractive and retailers are now expected to re-stock, while the launch of the three new products in the second half should provide a tailwind for FY24.

Wilsons upgrades Breville Group to Overweight from Market Weight and raises the target to $23.50 from $22.10.

This report was published on February 15, 2023.

Target price is $23.50 Current Price is $20.83 Difference: $2.67

If BRG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $22.42, suggesting upside of 7.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 76.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.3, implying annual growth of 0.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 88.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 87.2, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources