ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 23 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.155 10.71% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.135 -22.86% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 13.000 8.97% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.895 -16.89% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.250 8.70% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.705 8.46% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.115 -8.23% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 6.110 7.38% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.320 -7.78% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 6.98% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.030 -6.80% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.280 6.49% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 79.080 -6.61% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.190 5.56% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.630 -6.44% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 6.600 5.43% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.530 -6.19% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.170 5.30% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.860 -5.85% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.480 5.16% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 42.930 -5.67% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.750 5.04% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.850 -5.64% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.090 4.73% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.770 -5.46% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.560 4.49% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.360 -5.36% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.670 4.23% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.705 -4.75% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 60.660 4.21% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.180 -4.45% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.550 4.13% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.860 -4.44% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.660 3.91% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.300 -4.23% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.430 3.85% REH – REECE LIMITED 15.890 -3.81% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.740 3.73% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 29.290 -3.62%

