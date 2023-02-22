ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 22 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.900 12.70% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 54.370 -23.81% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.650 9.24% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.570 -10.94% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.810 6.48% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.180 -10.00% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.460 6.25% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.580 -9.38% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.080 5.97% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.050 -8.94% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.320 4.92% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.770 -8.76% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.600 4.58% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.450 -8.24% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.115 4.55% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.985 -6.81% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.310 4.43% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.525 -6.25% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 58.210 4.34% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.150 -5.68% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 4.05% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.570 -5.00% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.140 3.70% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.380 -5.00% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.165 3.56% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.605 -4.72% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 11.930 3.56% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.890 -4.66% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 2.990 3.46% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.435 -4.65% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.640 3.14% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.540 -4.62% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.020 3.08% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.450 -4.61% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.110 2.93% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.170 -4.41% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.600 2.86% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.995 -4.33% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 6.570 2.82% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.650 -3.93%

